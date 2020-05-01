|
|
Joyce Love-Wilcox
Joyce Love-Wilcox, age 71, passed away April 27, 2020. Joyce was the first of three children born to Elizabeth and Arthur Love on April 21, 1949.
She lived her early years in the Camden City area, but made Deptford, NJ her home. Joyce was an Administrator, Educator and Coordinator in the medical field her entire life. She was gainfully employed by Cooper Hospital, Manor Care and Pennco Tech for most of that time.
Joyce is preceded in death by her loving husband, Walter Wilcox Sr.,
She is survived by her mother, Elizabeth Dickerson, her children, Angela Simmons (Percy), Keith Love (Tracy), Warren Griffen III, Dawn Kellum, Carmon "Troy" Jenkins (Suleika), Walt Powell, Walter Wilcox Jr., Joseph Wilcox, grandchildren Nicholas Love-Nixon, Joshua Love, Antonio Toplyn Jr., Tatiana and Parish Simmons, Antoine and Antone Kellum, Christopher and Cristal Jenkins, Jessica and Angelina Sanchez, Daquia Wilkins, Bha'Sheer Matthews, great grandchildren Jordan Love-Nixon, Londyn Simmons, Jayden Toplyn, Amir and Ariana Kellum, Samere and Sumbad Johnson.
She is also preceded in death by her siblings, Arthur Love (Elinore), Kenneth Love and Stephan Love. Left to mourn her are Fredrick Purnell (Marcia), Dawn Love (Peter), Denise Witherspoon (Eric), Elaine Thompson (Corrine), Cheryl Ann Love and Kim Love-Jones (Colby).
Funeral service and interment in Gloucester County Veteran's Cemetery will be private. Memories may be shared at www.buddfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from May 1 to May 3, 2020