Services
Interment
Private
To be announced at a later date
Gloucester County Veteran's Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Love-Wilcox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Love-Wilcox


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce Love-Wilcox Obituary
Joyce Love-Wilcox

Joyce Love-Wilcox, age 71, passed away April 27, 2020. Joyce was the first of three children born to Elizabeth and Arthur Love on April 21, 1949.

She lived her early years in the Camden City area, but made Deptford, NJ her home. Joyce was an Administrator, Educator and Coordinator in the medical field her entire life. She was gainfully employed by Cooper Hospital, Manor Care and Pennco Tech for most of that time.

Joyce is preceded in death by her loving husband, Walter Wilcox Sr.,

She is survived by her mother, Elizabeth Dickerson, her children, Angela Simmons (Percy), Keith Love (Tracy), Warren Griffen III, Dawn Kellum, Carmon "Troy" Jenkins (Suleika), Walt Powell, Walter Wilcox Jr., Joseph Wilcox, grandchildren Nicholas Love-Nixon, Joshua Love, Antonio Toplyn Jr., Tatiana and Parish Simmons, Antoine and Antone Kellum, Christopher and Cristal Jenkins, Jessica and Angelina Sanchez, Daquia Wilkins, Bha'Sheer Matthews, great grandchildren Jordan Love-Nixon, Londyn Simmons, Jayden Toplyn, Amir and Ariana Kellum, Samere and Sumbad Johnson.

She is also preceded in death by her siblings, Arthur Love (Elinore), Kenneth Love and Stephan Love. Left to mourn her are Fredrick Purnell (Marcia), Dawn Love (Peter), Denise Witherspoon (Eric), Elaine Thompson (Corrine), Cheryl Ann Love and Kim Love-Jones (Colby).

Funeral service and interment in Gloucester County Veteran's Cemetery will be private. Memories may be shared at www.buddfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from May 1 to May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -