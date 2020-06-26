Joyce M. Catling
Collingswood - Joyce M. Catling (nee Mick), loving wife, devoted mother and faithful sibling, passed away on June 24, 2020. She was a lifelong resident of Collingswood, NJ. Joyce was born on February 7, 1932 to Wilbur and Mildred Mick in Camden NJ. Joyce attended Woodrow Wilson High School in Camden graduating in 1949. She worked in retail and as a secretary after graduating. In 1955, she met the man who would become her husband of 62 years, Elmer B. Catling. They were married on October 26, 1957. She took much joy in raising her children. Joyce was an avid Philadelphia Flyers fan and enjoyed bowling, playing cards and baking.
She is survived by her daughters Joyce Brown and Janet Sparks (Wayne) both of Arlington, TX and son John (Debbie) of Collingswood, NJ as well as 12 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. Joyce is also survived by her sisters, Janet Warwick and Judy (Dave) Moore and sisters-in-law, Darlene (Losch) and Esther Catling as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Elmer B. Catling who recently passed away on May 11, 2020, her parents, Wilbur and Mildred, sister Jean and brother-in-law, Ron McDowell; brothers-in-law, John Warwick, Ralph and Art Catling, Glenn Losch, Joseph Viviani and his wife Katherine Viviani. A special thanks to Diane at Angelic Hospice for her loving care.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Graveside Service for Joyce and Elmer Catling on Wednesday, July 1st at 11AM at Locustwood Memorial Park,1500 Rt. 70 West, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. For those attending in person, please wear a mask or face covering and practice social distancing. For those that wish to attend virtually, you are invited to join a Zoom meeting at the link below. If prompted, Meeting ID is: 995 9446 9700 and Password is: 079788 https://acosta.zoom.us/j/99594469700?pwd=OXpKbGVlc0cvb1Fad3hTVk96SmZQUT09.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org/nca/donate or call (800) 272-3900. To share memories and condolences please visit www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.