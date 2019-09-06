|
Joyce M. Warwick
Pennsauken - Joyce M. Warwick, age 74, of Pennsauken, NJ passed away peacefully on September 4, 2019. Her family wishes for everyone to open their hearts to those in need to make the world a better place, just like she did. Joyce will be deeply missed.
Joyce is predeceased by her parents, Raymond and Bertha (nee Janice) Lannon and brothers, Raymond Lannon and Robert Lannon.
She is survived by her husband, Frank Warwick; children, Terry Kinsley, Joyce Kinsley, and Robert Kinsley (Lynn); siblings, Irene Wible (Frank), James Lannon (Anna), Evelyn Mina (Joseph), Mary Gleeson (David), and Harry Lannon (Lisa); sister in law, Linda Lannon; grandchildren, Michael DiPace, Amanda Frey (Alex), Jessica Brodgen, and Sarah Kinsley; great gandchild, Ryder; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation on September 8, 2019 from 6pm-8pm at Inglesby & Sons Funeral Home, located at 2426 Cove Rd., Pennsauken, NJ 08109. A second visitation will be on September 9, 2019 from 9:30am-10:30am at Mary, Queen of All Saints Parish, located at 4824 Camden Ave., Pennsauken, NJ 08110. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30am. Entombment to follow at New St. Mary's Cemetery in Bellmawr, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be make to Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center by visiting homewardboundnj.org/. To see Joyce's tribute page, please visit www.inglesbyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019