Joyce Suzanne Romanski
Yardley, PA - Joyce Suzanne Romanski, 50, of Yardley, PA, passed away peacefully on February 5, 2020 at Jefferson Hospital for Neuroscience after suffering a stroke.
Funeral service will be held at St. Ignatius Church, 999 Reading Ave Yardley, PA on Tuesday, February 11, at 10 AM. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, 340 Ridge Rd. North Arlington, NJ. Visitation will be held at FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home, 17 S. Delaware Ave Yardley, PA Monday February 10th from 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm.
Joyce was born the 2nd daughter and 6th of seven children to Catherine and Frank Romanski on March 13, 1969 and grew up in Wayne, NJ with her 6 siblings. She graduated from Wayne Valley High School, and attended Rutgers University, in New Brunswick, graduating with a Bachelor's Degree in English and Psychology. She went on to earn a Master's in Corporate and Public Communications from Seton Hall and a mini-MBA in Digital Marketing from Rutgers University Business School. Over the years she has worked for Becton Dickinson Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb, AECOM, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, and Johnson & Johnson. Joyce loved the theater and was active in musicals and drama productions throughout high school and college and is fondly remembered for her roles in Pippin and Damn Yankees. Above all, Joyce loved being a mother to her twin girls, Jessica Faith and Cassandra Rose and enthusiastically supported their interests in dance, music, and theater. Joyce was active in many school organizations, notably, Pennsbury Drama and Girl Scouts in which her girls participated.
Joyce is survived by her twin daughters: Jessie and Cassi, her siblings: Frank and wife Audrey their son Frank Jr and daughters Danielle and Stephanie, Jim and his wife Patti and daughter Sydney and son Nicky, Jerry and his daughter Julie and son Keith, Liz and her husband Dave and daughter Emily, Mark and his wife Paula and daughters Allison and Laura, Barbara and her daughter Abby and son Grady and Joyce's father Frank Romanski. She is preceded in death by her mother Catherine Romanski.
Memorial donations may be made to Gift of Life Donor Program, www.donors1.org. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to all of Joyce's friends who helped her build the wonderful life she enjoyed with her girls in Yardley, PA. Joyce was a quiet ray of sunshine who always brightened the room whenever she entered. She was deeply loved by so many and will be missed by all.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020