Judith A. Cifone
Judy Cifone, beloved beloved mother, Marmie, Momo, sister, aunt, and friend to many passed away peacefully on April 15th, 2020. She was born on February 20th, 1951, in Runnemede, New Jersey, to Peter and Jean Cifone, completing their family with older sister, Maria. They moved to Grenloch, Washington Township in 1955, where she attended Grenloch Terrace Elementary School and Washington Township High School. In addition to serving as valedictorian of the class of 1969, she was elected to the homecoming court and earned the superlative of "Most Likely To Succeed". Her high school friends remained some of her closest, and she recently had a terrific time attending her 50th high school reunion and reconnecting with more members of the Class of '69. An avid reader and advocate for education, she graduated from the University of Delaware and subsequently earned her Master's in Education from William and Mary, as well as accumulating dear friends in the "Golden Girls." She later rounded out her studies with a degree in law from Rutgers Camden in 1991. She married Greg Barton of Lynnfield, MA., and their 12 year union produced her beloved daughter, JoAnn, as well as many lasting & precious bonds with her in-laws and their families. After stints in Virginia and Pittsburgh, she ultimately found her home on Redman Avenue in Haddonfield, New Jersey. There, neighbors quickly turned into family, and she found an instrumental network of support to help her raise her daughter as a single mother. She flourished as a manager in the New Jersey Department of Education, specializing in areas including the Provisional Teacher Program, Charter Schools, and Licensing, while simultaneously providing support and guidance to the Board of Examiners. Though her career focused on policy, she remained passionate about impacting the lives of individual students, and spent many hours engaged in one-on-one tutoring at the Huntington Learning Center. Her coworkers were never shy about lauding her compassion, enthusiasm, and the influence of her kindness on their lives. Upon her retirement, she moved to the seaside town of Scituate, Massachusetts to live with her daughter, son in law, Mike Wislocki, and three grandchildren. She spent her days reading, having long conversations with her vast collection of friends, and stocking "Marmie's magic cookie jar" to the delight of Chet (5), Mae (3), and her namesake, Jude (1). Judy approached her sixteen year battle with kidney cancer with the same positivity that she exuded in all aspects of her life. Visits to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and University of Pennsylvania's oncology departments were made livelier by the "rowdy" entourage she brought with her to appointments. Her Boston team at Dana Farber, Corem Home Infusion, and Norwell VNA and Hospice were instrumental in supporting her peaceful and comfortable final years. Judy is survived by JoAnn, Mike, and her grandkids. She is also deeply missed by her dear sister Maria Miller, her nephew, Ariel, and his wife and son, Lauren and Gideon. The family would like to thank all of those whose lives were touched by Judy for the overwhelming support during this difficult time. Services will be announced at a later date. In the meantime, in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Haddonfield Public Library (https://www.haddonfieldlibrary.org/) or the Scituate Town Library (http://www.scituatetownlibrary.org/) in Judy's honor.
