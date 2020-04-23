|
|
Judith Ann Alesandrini
Marlton, NJ - (nee Capone) On April 21, 2020, age 79, formerly of Camden, NJ. Beloved wife of the late Joe Alesandrini. Dear mother of Joseph (Janet) Alesandrini and Stephen Alesandrini. Loving grandmother of Joseph, Nicholas and Michael.
Due to restrictions on public gatherings, services held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the at www.stroke.org. Arr. by BOCCO of Cherry Hill. To offer condolences, please visit: www.BoccoFuneralHome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020