Judith Barber
Atco - Judith (Judy) Crawford Barber of Atco, NJ, went to be with her Lord and Savior at age 83 on November 30, 2019. Dearly beloved wife of James (Jay) Barber for 61 years and beloved mother of Bill (Tracey) Barber, Katy (BJ) Ludwig, Megan (Patrick) Carmody and Ed (Marie) Barber. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a viewing from 9:00 to 11 am followed by a service at 11:00 on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at THE FUNERAL MANOR, 1585 Hider Lane, Gloucester Twp., NJ 08021. Interment is private. For further information and condolences, please visit thefuneralmanor.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019