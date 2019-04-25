|
Judith Bull
Haddonfield, NJ - (nee Glover) On April 23, 2019. Age 79, Beloved wife of Peter Bull; Cherished mother of Chris and Jennifer Bull. Adoring grandmother of Nicole, Michelle, Christine & Kate. Loving Sister of Noel (Gerard) Wetjen.
Judy started her teaching career in Haddon Township but was best known as a favorite substitute teacher in Haddonfield for many years. She was an active member of the Haddonfield United Methodist Church since 1965.
Relatives & Friends are invited to attend Judy's Memorial Service Friday, April 26th at 11 AM at Haddonfield United Methodist Church, 29 Warwick Rd, Haddonfield, NJ. In lieu of flowers, charitable donations may be made in Judy's name to Haddonfield United Methodist Church Pastoral Care Fund, at the address above.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 25, 2019