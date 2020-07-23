Judith C. Hensel "Judy"
Haddonfield - (nee Clement) Judy passed peacefully with her family by her side on July 22, 2020, at the age of 72. Beloved wife of Donald C. Hensel. Loving mother of Christine Karageorgis (Constantinos) and Lynn Hensel. Dear sister of Diane Jondahl (Thomas). Proud grandmother of Aristomenis, Eleni, Lauren, Amanda, Alexandra and Katerina. She was the beloved daughter of the late Abel B. Clement & Margaret L. Redman. Judy was a 1965 graduate of Haddonfield Memorial High School and a 1969 graduate of Lycoming College. She was a long time member of Haddonfield United Methodist Church, NJ State Questers and The Haddon Fortnightly. Judy enjoyed spending time with her family, particularly at the shore, needlepoint and reading. Judy lived the majority of her life in Haddonfield and was a direct descendant of many of the Quaker families that established South Jersey. Funeral services will be private. Contributions in Judy's memory may be made to the Camden County Hero Scholarship 200 Club, 162 W. White Horse Pike, Berlin, NJ 08009 or visit camdencountyhero.com
. Arrangements by Jackson Funeral Home, Haddon Township, NJ www.jacksonfh.net