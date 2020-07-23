1/
Judith C. "Judy" Hensel
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith C. Hensel "Judy"

Haddonfield - (nee Clement) Judy passed peacefully with her family by her side on July 22, 2020, at the age of 72. Beloved wife of Donald C. Hensel. Loving mother of Christine Karageorgis (Constantinos) and Lynn Hensel. Dear sister of Diane Jondahl (Thomas). Proud grandmother of Aristomenis, Eleni, Lauren, Amanda, Alexandra and Katerina. She was the beloved daughter of the late Abel B. Clement & Margaret L. Redman. Judy was a 1965 graduate of Haddonfield Memorial High School and a 1969 graduate of Lycoming College. She was a long time member of Haddonfield United Methodist Church, NJ State Questers and The Haddon Fortnightly. Judy enjoyed spending time with her family, particularly at the shore, needlepoint and reading. Judy lived the majority of her life in Haddonfield and was a direct descendant of many of the Quaker families that established South Jersey. Funeral services will be private. Contributions in Judy's memory may be made to the Camden County Hero Scholarship 200 Club, 162 W. White Horse Pike, Berlin, NJ 08009 or visit camdencountyhero.com. Arrangements by Jackson Funeral Home, Haddon Township, NJ www.jacksonfh.net




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Jul. 23 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jackson Funeral Home - Haddon Township
308 Haddon Ave.
Haddon Township, NJ 08108
(856) 854-0670
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jackson Funeral Home - Haddon Township

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 23, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Christen Martorana
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved