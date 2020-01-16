Services
Judith E. Devenney Huminski Obituary
Judith E. Devenney Huminski

Mt. Laurel - Judith E. Devenney Huminski (nee Vetkoskey) passed away peacefully on January 15, 2020 at Laurel Brook HealthCare Center in Mt. Laurel surrounded by her family.

Born in Mt. Holly to William and Bertha Vetkoskey, Judy was 82 years old.

She was a life long resident of Moorestown.

Judy was employed as an administrator assistant for Cardiology Group of Mt. Laurel.

Beloved wife of the late Harry Huminski and the late James Devenney, Sr.

Loving mother of Eileen (Buck) Estel, Julie (Gary) Wright, Jean (Joseph) Stewart and James (Andrea) Devenney, Jr.

Cherished grandmother of Jason, Pamela, Staci (Nick), Nancy, Laura, Gary Jr. (Kristen), Eric, Brittany, Kyle, Haley, James III and Amanda.

Great grandmother of Ruby, Christina, Chelsea, Sophia, Alicia, Tyler, Arianna, Lola, Samantha, Talia, Eric, Jr and Chase.

Sister of Edgar Vetkoskey, Caroline Cliver and the late Clayton Vetkoskey.

Devoted aunt of Bob Gibbs, also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

Judy enjoyed bowling reading and especially spending time with her family.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Monday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Givnish of Maple Shade 600 East Main Street.

Her Funeral Service will follow at 11 a.m.

Burial will take place at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Moorestown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Parkinson's Foundation

www.parkinson.org

To share your memories of Judy, please visit

www.givnish.com
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
