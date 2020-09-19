1/
Judith F. Bitner
Judith F. Bitner

Mt. Ephraim - On September 17, 2020, Judith Florence Bitner (nee Betz), age 77, passed away. Born in Philadelphia, Judy had been a resident of Haddon Heights for over 60 years before moving in with her daughter after the passing of her husband in 2008. Judy retired from the Borough of Haddon Heights as a tax clerk. A member and former chief of the Haddon Heights Ambulance Squad for over 20 years, she was an instructor and co-coordinator of the EMT School through the Camden County Fire Academy. She loved traveling by motorhome, people watching and eating their way through Walt Disney World and relaxing in St. Augustine, Florida.

Judy was predeceased by her devoted husband, Elmer "Mike." She is survived by her loving children, Kenneth (Hope) of Bellmawr, Sharon Farmer of Mt. Ephraim and Martin (Ericka) of Sunrise, FL as well as her beloved grandchildren, Cameron, Andrew, Victoria and Michael.

Funeral services and interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741 or at www.michaeljfox.org/donate




Published in Courier Post from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
