Judith Gunst
Myrtle Beach, SC - Judith Arline Gunst (nee Brooks), age 80 of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, formerly of Marlton, NJ passed away on August 15th, 2020. Judith was born in Yates Center, Kansas on September 19, 1939. She was the beloved wife of the late William Gunst. Survived by her brother Don Brooks, Predeceased by her siblings Linda Brooks, Eugene Brooks, and Steven Brooks. Loving mother of Sherry Gunst (Daniel Howard) and Robert Gunst. Devoted grandmother of Jennifer Leve (Charles Leve) and Robert Gunst Jr. Great grandmother to Isabella Leve and Giavanna Leve. At the request of the family, services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(501 St. Jude Place Memphis TN 38105) in Judith's name.