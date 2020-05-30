Judith J. Scott
60 year resident of Haddonfield - (nee Parsell) On May 29, 2020, age 84, wife of the late Phillips B. Scott; Beloved mother of Michael R. Scott, David A. (Daneen) Scott both of Haddonfield, Linda S. (H. Clifford, M.D.) Lane of Cabin John, MD and Amy S. (Paul) Billman of Berwyn, PA; Proud grandma of 7 loving, smart & talented grandchildren: Natalie, Benjamin & Jennifer Scott, Elizabeth & Katie Billman and Emily & Claire Lane & 4 granddogs; Also survived by her dear sister Barbara J. Parsell of Orangeville, PA & her dear brother George (Laura Jane) Parsell of Galeton, PA.
Judy graduated as a Registered Nurse from the Harrisburg Polyclinic Hospital Nursing School. For 25 years she was on staff at the Bancroft School in Haddonfield, including serving as the School's nurse. Judy also was an active parent volunteer for the Haddonfield Public Schools system when her 4 children were students. She was a dedicated Penn State football fan and an honorary member of the Penn State Alumni Association. She enjoyed summer vacations with the family in Avalon and holiday gatherings filled with song and laughter. Her smile was uplifting, her wisdom comforting and her kind and gentle spirit inspired us all.
Services for Judy will be held at a later date once restrictions are lifted, at the Haddonfield Baptist Cemetery. Please check www.KainMurphy.com for updates. Memorial donations may be made in honor of Judy to The Penn State THON (to benefit pediatric cancer treatment & research) at www.THON.org or THON-227D Hetzel Union Blding., University Park, PA 16802 or to the American Heart Assoc., Box 417005 Boston, MA 02241-7005 (www.heart.org)
Arrangements by Kain-Murphy Funeral Services
Haddonfield, NJ ~ 856-429-1945
Published in Courier Post from May 30 to May 31, 2020.