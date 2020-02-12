Services
Somerdale - (nee Vogel) On Feb. 12, 2020 Age 69 years of Somerdale. Beloved wife of John F. Smith. Loving mother of Bill Strobel, Beverly Strobel, and Brian Smith. Devoted grandmother of Connor, Hannah, Rebecca, Alaynna, Gregory, April, Owen, and Tyler. Predeceased by four siblings, survived by her sister Rosanne Myers. Judi was so very proud of all her grandchildren and loved her time with family. She fought a hard battle with cancer for many years. The family will receive relatives and friends Friday February 14, 2020 9:00-10:00AM at the COSTANTINO-PRIMO FUNERAL HOME 231 W. WHITE HORSE PIKE BERLIN, NJ. Funeral service 10:00AM at the funeral home. Cremation will be held privately. In lieu of flowers donations in honor of Judi may be made to 1851 Old Cuthbert Rd. Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. For lasting condolences visit CostantinoPrimoFH.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -