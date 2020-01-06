Services
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
(856) 227-9500
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Liturgy
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:30 AM
Resources
Washington Twp. - On January 4, 2020. Age 74. Beloved wife of Skip. Loving mother of Nicholas Myers (Danielle). Devoted grandmother of Samantha and Dylan. Dear sister of Robert Lodge (Gina McKay-Lodge), Christine Moyer and Elizabeth Ames (Brian Myers).

Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Friday 10:00 - 11:30 am at the Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Rd., Washington Twp. Funeral Liturgy 11:30 am. Interment Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Judith's memory may be made to the Animal Welfare Association, 509 Centennial Blvd., Voorhees NJ 08043

"A Life Well Lived Is Worth Remembering"
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020
