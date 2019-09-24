Services
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Church of St. Mary
2001 Springdale Road
Cherry Hill, NJ
View Map
Send Flowers
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of St. Mary
2001 Springdale Road
Cherry Hill, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Battista
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith P. "Judi" Battista


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith P. "Judi" Battista Obituary
Judith P. "Judi" Battista

Mount Laurel - (nee O'Brien) On September 21, 2019; age 76 years.

Beloved wife of Dominic; Devoted mother of the late John and Cindy Drake, and stepmother of Krista (Dennis) Connor and Donna Marie (Stu) Damm; Loving grandmother of Shana and Sean O'Bryan and Kayla Connor and great grandmother of AJ, Aiden and Alayna; Dear sister of Linda Davies, June Stewart and the late Jill O'Brien.

Prior to her retirement, Judi was employed as a banker for many years with PNC and later Columbia Banks.

Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation on Saturday from 9:30 to 11 AM at the Church of St. Mary, 2001 Springdale Road in Cherry Hill, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM.

The family requests memorial donations be made to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053. Arrangements under the direction of Falco/Caruso & Leonard Pennsauken Funeral Home. info, condolences and guestbook at www.carusocare.com
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.