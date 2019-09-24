|
|
Judith P. "Judi" Battista
Mount Laurel - (nee O'Brien) On September 21, 2019; age 76 years.
Beloved wife of Dominic; Devoted mother of the late John and Cindy Drake, and stepmother of Krista (Dennis) Connor and Donna Marie (Stu) Damm; Loving grandmother of Shana and Sean O'Bryan and Kayla Connor and great grandmother of AJ, Aiden and Alayna; Dear sister of Linda Davies, June Stewart and the late Jill O'Brien.
Prior to her retirement, Judi was employed as a banker for many years with PNC and later Columbia Banks.
Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation on Saturday from 9:30 to 11 AM at the Church of St. Mary, 2001 Springdale Road in Cherry Hill, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM.
The family requests memorial donations be made to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053. Arrangements under the direction of Falco/Caruso & Leonard Pennsauken Funeral Home. info, condolences and guestbook at www.carusocare.com
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 24, 2019