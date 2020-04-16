|
|
Judith Speakman
Runnemede - Judith Speakman (nee Gentile), on April 15, 2020, of Runnemede; formerly of Pennsauken. Age 52. Beloved wife of Rick Speakman. Devoted mother of Eric, Morgan and Vin Speakman. Loving daughter of Rosemarie Gentile and the late Richard. Dear sister of Richard Gentile and Joanne Colucci (George). Daughter-in-law of George Speakman. Also survived by her faithful companions, Max and the late Abby and many nieces and nephews. Judy worked for Commerce Bank and TD Bank for over 16 years. Due to the restrictions set forth by the State of New Jersey, services will be live streamed on Saturday, April 18 from 12:30-1:30pm by visiting https://www.gardnerfuneralhome.com/obituary/379309/Judith-Speakman/. A private burial will take place at Camden County Veterans Cemetery at Harleigh in Camden, NJ. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Judy's name to Voorhees Animal Orphanage, 419 Cooper Rd, Voorhees, NJ 08043. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020