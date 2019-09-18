Services
ETHERINGTON-CRERAN FUNERAL HOME
700 Powell St.
Gloucester, NJ 08030
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Eglington Cemetery
320 Kings Highway
Clarksboro, NJ
Gloucester City - On September 16, 2019 (nee Crisp) of Gloucester City, NJ, age 70. She was the beloved daughter of the late August and Dorothy Crisp, loving mother of Gregg Woodhouse, Tara Lyons (William), Kelly Hughes (Daniel) and dear sister of Ronald Crisp(Judith), the late August Crisp, Jr. and Dorothy Rhoda. Cherished Mommom to Camryn, Hayden, Declan and Brooklynn. Judy is also survived by her nieces. Judy was a cafeteria worker for the Gloucester City Board of Education for over 40 years, she was also a dedicated member of Trinity United Methodist Church. Judy loved spending time with her family, she loved going to the casino and she lived for her grandchildren. Her family would like to extend a big thank you to her best friend Georgann Schrider who went above and beyond to make sure she was taken care of and had everything she needed. Judy will be missed by many friends along with her family. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her graveside funeral service on Friday, 11:00 AM at Eglington Cemetery, 320 Kings Highway, Clarksboro, NJ. Memories and condolences may be shares with her family at (www.etheringtonfh.com
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 18, 2019
