|
|
Julia A. Fanelli
Mt. Ephraim - Julia A. Fanelli, age 93, of Mt. Ephraim, NJ, passed away on April 16, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in and raised in Gloucester City, NJ where she attended Gloucester Catholic High School. Julia was very proud of her roots tracing back to her hometown. She was a devout Catholic and parishioner of Sacred Heart Church. Julia will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Julia is predeceased by her husband of 56 years, August "Gus" Fanelli; son, James Fanelli; and grandchild, Therese Rose Fanelli.
She is survived by her children, Bob Fanelli (Robin), Judy Fargis, and Jack Fanelli (Jackie); daughter in law, Karen Fanelli; and grandchildren, Susan Fanelli and Jimmy Fanelli.
Due to gathering restrictions, interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Samaritan Hospice at:
samaritannj.org.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020