Services
Mahaffey-Milano Funeral Home
11 E Kings Hwy
Mount Ephraim, NJ 08059
(856) 931-1628
Resources
More Obituaries for Julia Fanelli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julia A. Fanelli

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Julia A. Fanelli Obituary
Julia A. Fanelli

Mt. Ephraim - Julia A. Fanelli, age 93, of Mt. Ephraim, NJ, passed away on April 16, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in and raised in Gloucester City, NJ where she attended Gloucester Catholic High School. Julia was very proud of her roots tracing back to her hometown. She was a devout Catholic and parishioner of Sacred Heart Church. Julia will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

Julia is predeceased by her husband of 56 years, August "Gus" Fanelli; son, James Fanelli; and grandchild, Therese Rose Fanelli.

She is survived by her children, Bob Fanelli (Robin), Judy Fargis, and Jack Fanelli (Jackie); daughter in law, Karen Fanelli; and grandchildren, Susan Fanelli and Jimmy Fanelli.

Due to gathering restrictions, interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Samaritan Hospice at:

samaritannj.org.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Julia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -