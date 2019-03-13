|
Julia A. Kobie
Lancaster, PA - Julia Anne (Lowe) Kobie of Lancaster, PA went home to be with her Lord on March 2, 2019. Born on October 16, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Anne Lowe of Bellmawr, NJ. She was the wife of Robert J. Kobie for 52 years. Mother of 3.
Surviving: Son, David Robert (Julia) of Lancaster, PA, Daughters, Susan Jane Kobie of Atlantic City, NJ and Ruth "Carrie" Keating (Scott) of Glassboro, NJ; 5 grandchildren, Nicole Crouse (Joseph) of Chambersburg, PA, Matthew and Paul Kobie of Lancaster, PA and Megan and Jonah Keating of Glassboro, NJ. Also survived by 3 sisters and 2 brothers, Alice Gillman of Mountainside, NJ, Thomas Lowe (Joan) of Cape May, NJ, Charles Lowe (Barbara) of Landisville, PA, Mary Ellen Beck (Roy) of Elkton, MD, Ruth Sukala (Jack) of Ocean City, NJ and many nieces and nephews.
Julia loved the Lord with all her heart and soul and was ready to meet her Savior face to face. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church of Millersville and was involved in many activities in church. She led a Ladies Prayer meeting in her home. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Julia enjoyed playing games, reading and doing jigsaw puzzles, and also loved spending time in Ocean City, NJ.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Grace Baptist Church of Millersville, 121 Walnut Hill Rd, Millersville, PA 17551. Julia will be laid to rest at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Please omit flowers. Contributions in Julia's memory may be made to Grace Baptist Church of Millersville.
