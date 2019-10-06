Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Thomas More Roman Catholic Church
1439 Springdale Rd.
Cherry Hill, NJ
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Thomas More Roman Catholic Church
1439 Springdale Rd.
Cherry Hill, NJ
Voorhees - Julia Ann Anderson (nee Nodich) passed away peacefully at home on October 3, 2019. She was 84. Beloved wife of Robert Anderson. Loving mother of Lynn Nespola (Anthony) and Leslie Ali (Michael). Predeceased by her sons, Brian and Jeffrey. Proud grandmother of Julia, Fr. James, Tara, and Michael. Great Grandmother of Olivia, Emma, and Dominic. Also survived by her sisters, Anna Walchonski (Charles), Margie Malick (Jack), and Rose Nottage. Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation on Wednesday October 9th from 10:00-11:00 AM at St. Thomas More Roman Catholic Church, 1439 Springdale Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ 08003. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at the Our Lady of Sorrows Ukranian Catholic Cemetery, Langhorne, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Julia's name to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053 (www.samaritannj.org).
Published in Courier-Post on Oct. 6, 2019
