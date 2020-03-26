|
Julia Ann "Sheila" Kenney
Gloucester City - On March 24, 2020. Age 61. (nee McDonald) Loving wife of 20 years to Kevin Kenney. Loving mother of Siobhan Cianfrani (Brian). Cherished mom-mom of Cassiday, Luci and Elijah. Beloved daughter of Mary McDonald and the late Hugh McDonald. Beloved step-mom of Kevin T. Kenney (Hanna) and Brittany L. Kenney. Dear sister of Moria Dillon (Martin), Thomas McDonald, Seamus McDonald and Joseph McDonald (Nuala). Predeceased by her sister, Breda Hill and her brother, Michael McDonald. Beloved daughter-in-law of Rosemary Kenney and sister-in-law of Tom Kenney (Carol), Pat Kenney (Nancy), Joe Kenney (Lori) and Bob Kenney (Lori). Also survived by 27 loving nieces and nephews.
Sheila was born in Camden and lived in Cloughjordan, county Tipperary, Ireland at a young age. She was a bartender for many years at Vincent's Mansion House and Bayer's Tavern in Gloucester City.
Due to current restrictions and complying with the executive order placed, Julia's funeral services will be private. A public memorial will be planned at a later date.
In lieu of flowers to the family, donations may be made to the , 1851 Old Cuthbert Rd, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Please memo, Julia A. Kenney.
