1/1
Julia "Claire" Gray
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Julia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Julia "Claire" Gray

West Deptford, NJ - Julia "Claire" Gray (nee Hauschild), 84 years old of West Deptford, NJ, passed suddenly and went home to be with the Lord on July 6, 2020. Predeceased by husband Robert Gray Sr. of West Deptford, NJ, her mother, E. Claire Riegel Hauschild and father, Julius W. Hauschild. Survived by one brother Louis Hauschild and one nephew Kent both of Colorado. She will be missed by many cousins who cherished her kind heart, commitment to her Catholic faith and independent spirit.

Born in Atlantic City, Claire was proud to be a part of a business-owning family, "The Riegel's", that provided the city with Christmas Trees and one of the few gas stations in town. Claire was a 20-year employee of CBS Records and Holt, Reinhart, Winston. For decades, Claire lovingly crocheted baby blankets and hats with her knitting circle which were donated to local hospitals for the elderly, sick and newborn babies.

As an active member and volunteer of St. Patrick's R.C. Church, Woodbury, NJ Claire would always be the first to provide her friends and family with a Mass dedication and prayers for an infirmed or passed relative. Claire was a breast cancer survivor of over 20 years and active in the cause. Claire supported the Philadelphia Boys Choir and enjoyed their holiday concerts, and was a lifelong New York Yankees fan. She was a cat lover and missed her adopted cat Mango.

Due to the Covid-19 virus, a Celebration of Life and Mass will be held at a later date. A private interment will be held by the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to a charity close to her heart St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memphis TN or at www.stjude.org

share the memories … share love … ShareLife® at www.mcgfuneral.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McGuinness Funeral Home - Woodbury
34 Hunter St
Woodbury, NJ 08096
(856) 345-9450
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McGuinness Funeral Home - Woodbury

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 31, 2020
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved