Julia J. Yanak
Blackwood - Julia J. Yanak (nee Norton), on February 2, 2020, of Blackwood. Age 80. Beloved wife of the late Michael S. Yanak. Devoted mother of Michael S. Yanak. Loving sister of James J. Norton (Marie), Sister Jeannine M. Norton IHM, and the late John "Jack" Norton (the late Claire). Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
There will be a viewing from 8:15am to 10:15am Friday at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Mass 11am at Our Lady of Hope Parish, St. Agnes RC Church, Blackwood. Interment is private at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Camilla Hall Nursing Home, c/o 230 IHM Drive, Malvern, PA 19355. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020