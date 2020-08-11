Julia Wisniewski
Turnersville, NJ - Julia Wisniewski (nee Azzarano), 90, of Turnersville, New Jersey, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Legacy
A loving and caring woman, Julia was a devout Catholic who turned to her faith in her times of need. She truly believed that God and the Blessed Mother helped her throughout her life. Julia was devoted to her family and took pride in taking care of her home and tending to her loved ones, especially her parents and her husband, Edward, when they needed her most. She was giving and always thought of others before herself. Her family will miss hearing her parting greeting, "I Love You and God Bless."
Born and raised in South Philadelphia, PA, Julia was a resident of Turnersville for 20 years and a longtime parishioner of Saints Peter and Paul RC Church.
Family
Beloved wife of the late Edward J.; devoted mother of Edward (Eileen) Wisniewski, Maria (Terry) McNabb , Maryann (the late, Gary) Miller; loving grandmother of Kelly (John) Gallante, Jaclyn McNabb (Rick Cassidy), Deanna (Jeremy) Tyers, Lori Ann (Neil) Tanenbaum, Gary (Leah) Miller, and great grandmother of Liam, Braydon, Anthony John, Declan, Nathan, Peyton, Jake and Brooke. Julia is survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins and is predeceased by 9 siblings.
Farewell Tribute
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Julia's viewing on Friday, August 14, 2020, 8:30 - 10:15 AM at the McGuinness Funeral Home, 573 Egg Harbor Road, Sewell, NJ 08080. CDC and State of New Jersey guidelines are in effect. Masks or face coverings will be required and we are able to invite up to 100 people into the building at a time for this gathering. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 AM at Saints Peter and Paul RC Church, 362 Ganttown Road, Turnersville, NJ 08012. Interment New Saint Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr, NJ.
