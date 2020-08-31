1/
Julian Nunez-Diaz
1916 - 2020
Julian Nunez-Diaz

Pennsauken - On August 31, 2020; age 104 years.

Beloved husband of the late Maria (nee Martinez); Devoted father of Benny, Julio, Francisco, Carmen L., Edith, Maria L. and Theresa Nunez and the late Jose Samuel Nunez and Ana Quiles; Loving grandfather of 25, great grandfather of 31 and great great grandfather of 4; Dear brother of Felix Nunez.

Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation on Friday from 8:30 to 10:30 AM at the Falco/Caruso & Leonard Pennsauken Funeral Home, 6600 North Browning Road. Due to current Covid capacity restrictions, the Mass of Christian Burial and Interment will take place privately. We ask that you limit your stay so others may enter the building to pay their respects. Face masks must be worn inside the building. Info, condolences and guestbook available at

www.carusocare.com




Published in Courier Post from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Falco, Caruso, and Leonard Funeral Home
6600 N. Browning Rd.
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
(856) 665-0150
