Julie E. Paglione
Cherry Hill - Julie E. Paglione of Cherry Hill, NJ died June 19, 2019. Age 77. Beloved mother of Mark Paglione of Haddon Township, NJ and Bruce Paglione (Tamie) of Cherry Hill, NJ. Devoted grandmother of Demi, Christina, Michael, Blaise and Mario. Loving sister of Joseph Bucciarelli. Dear friend of Barbara Spina. Viewing Tuesday morning 8:15 to 9:45am in The Schetter Funeral Home, 304 W. Marlton Pike, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30am in St. Stephen's Roman Catholic Church, 6306 Browning Road, Pennsauken, NJ 08109. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory may be made to The , 1301 Pennsylvania Ave, N.W. Suite 800, Washington, DC 20004. Please visit schetterfh.com to view and share condolences with the family.
Published in Courier-Post on June 22, 2019