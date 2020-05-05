|
Julie K. Entwisle
Stratford - Julie Krell Entwisle passed away on May 5th. She is survived by her husband William of 68 years, her daughter Kate (Tom) Papale, son Chris (Pat Ramirez), son Tony (Jen), granddaughters Sadie and Willa, and her cherished friends Mary A. Kelly and Bill and Beth Parkinson.
Julie had a life long commitment to education: she taught in the Stratford School System for 25 years and continued teaching in a number of different environments long after retirement.
Bill and Julie treasured their summers in Town Bank, NJ with their many friends and neighbors.
Memorial contributions in her name can be made to Habitat for Humanity Int'l (Habitat.org) 322 W. Lamar St. Americus GA 31709-3545 Please share condolences at www.ZaleFuneralHome.net
Published in Courier-Post from May 5 to May 10, 2020