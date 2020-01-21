Services
Barrington - Of Barrington, NJ, passed away on January 15, 2020 after suffering a long and painful illness, age 67yrs. Julie is survived by her husband Phil, as well as their dog Archie, a brother Mike Romano of Mantua, PA, a sister Rita Skinner of Stroudsburg, PA, a sister-in-law Joan Bardsley of Glen Mills, PA and her best friend Nancy Palangio of Warminster, PA. Predeceased by her parents Frank and Elvira Romano. The goodness Julie brought to this world will continue to live on as with her passing she became a donor for the Gift of Life program. Julie's life is best summed up the following: "A person is not given integrity. It results from the pursuit of honesty at all time." Julie Shalna Vernot lived a life of integrity. Internment will be private at Julie's request. In lieu of flowers or contributions the family respectfully requests you find one opportunity this year to pay it forward. To express condolences, please visit www.njfuneralhome.net. Arrangements by POPIOLEK FUNERAL HOME, Barrington, NJ.
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
