Services
Viewing
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
THE FUNERAL MANOR
1585 Hider Lane,
Gloucester Twp, NJ
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
THE FUNERAL MANOR,
1585 Hider Lane
Gloucester Twp, NJ
June A. Lore

June A. Lore Obituary
June A. Lore

East Camden - June A. (nee Peacock) Lore on 10/31/19, passed away at 90 years. June was a longtime resident of East Camden and Franklin Square in Gloucester Twp. June was the beloved mother of Gary (Janet) of Delaware, Mark of Williamstown, Gail (Richard) Salkauski of Gloucester Twp. and Dean (Judy) of Pennsauken. She is survived by a sister, May Falvey of PA along with 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing on Tuesday, November 5 from 9:30 am to 11:00 am, followed by a service at THE FUNERAL MANOR, 1585 Hider Lane, Gloucester Twp., NJ 08021. Interment Siloam Cemetery, 550 N. Valley Ave., Vineland, NJ 08360. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be given to the at (800) 242 8721 or the at (877) 423-0246.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019
