June A. Wells



Cherry Hill, NJ - (nee Eckland) On June 22, 2020; longtime Cherry Hill resident; beloved wife for 66 years of the late Robert J.; loving mother of Blake (Marion) Wells of Yardley, PA and cherished grandmother of Emma. She was predeceased by her infant daughter, Carol.



June served on the Altar and Rosary Society at Holy Eucharist Church and was a member of the Super Seniors in Cherry Hill.



June's Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 26th at 10:00 AM at Holy Eucharist Parish, 344 Kresson Rd, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Interment, private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in honor of June may be made to Holy Eucharist Church at the above address.



Kain-Murphy



Funeral Services



Haddonfield, NJ.









