June Bayer
Cherry Hill - (nee Tendler) February 9, 2019. Wife of the late Morton Bayer. Mother of Frank (Suzy Riches) Bayer, the late David (Betty Anne) Bayer and Abbe (Barry) Nelson. Sister of Ruth Hammerman. Grandmother of Jaclyn (Jonathan), Jessica (Tommy), Joshua (Amanda), Meredith, Stephen, Joseph, Brett and Devin. Great Grandmother of Jared, Julia, Mariel and Callan. Relatives and friends are invited Tuesday beginning 1:30 PM to
PLATT MEMORIAL
CHAPELS, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ
where funeral services will begin promptly at 2:00 PM. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Contributions may be made to , or Disabled American Veterans, www.dav.org
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 11, 2019