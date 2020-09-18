1/1
June D. McCullough
June D. McCullough

Vineland - June D. McCullough (nee Reining),90, of Vineland NJ, passed away on September 11,2020 at home.June was born in Brooklyn, NY, and raised in Brooklawn, NJ and was a graduate of Gloucester City High School Class of 1947.She attended Glassboro State College and was a graduate of Burlington County College.She retired from Burlington County College, Pemberton, in 1992.

She was predeceased in 2015 by her husband of 66 years, Rev. William J. McCullough.She was the daughter of the late Walter A. and Alice (McLean) Reining and was also pre-deceased by her infant son, William J. McCullough, Jr. (Little Bill), and a sister, Gloria Rayburn.

She is survived by 5 children, Kevin (late Pam), Keith (Alicia), Keneth, Kathi Jenks, and Kris (Chris) Gordon; 13 grandchildren, 4 great-granddaughters, 1 great-grandson.

The funeral was private with burial in Locustwood Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ.Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 700 Landis Ave., Vineland NJ 08360 or to the United Methodist Women Legacy Fund, C/O U.M. Women National Office, 475 Riverside Dr. 15th Floor, Att: LEGACY, New York, NY 10115.. To e-mail condolences or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com






Published in Courier Post from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 696-0931
1 entry
September 18, 2020
My condolences to Mrs. McCullough family, I met her years ago at the NJVMH while visiting her husband. She’s a beautiful lady, she will be greatly missed. Her and Bill will be happy together again!!! May her soul rest in Paradise!
Debbie
Acquaintance
