|
|
June Deloris Bennett
Mount Laurel - June Deloris Bennett, 89, of Mount Laurel, NJ passed away on March 31st at Givens Health Center in Asheville, NC. June was born on June 5th, 1930 in Pittsburgh, PA.
June was pre-deceased by her husband, Robert D. Bennett and is survived by their three children, Joan Dobinson, Barbara Bennett (Eva) and Donald Bennett (Dawn); four grandchildren Christopher, Kristin, Erik (Tiffany), and Kyle; as well as four great-grandchildren.
June and her husband relocated the family from Pittsburgh to Cherry Hill in 1966 and then spent five years in West Germany in the 1970's while Bob worked for the Defense Personal Support Center. Upon returning to the states, they moved to Barnegat, NJ for a short time, and then retired to Zephyrhills, FL. They also maintained a second residence in Mt. Laurel, NJ.
June loved spending time with her grandchildren, baking Christmas cookies and traveling. June was best known as a church organist in South Jersey where she played into her 80's.
In 2016, June moved to Atlanta, GA with her daughter and in 2018 they moved to Asheville, NC where she spent her final years. There will be a celebration of life service at a future date.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020