Marlton NJ - MULLEN, June E. (nee Norton), on April 10, 2020, of Marlton NJ. Age 76. Beloved wife of 54 years of Vincent W. Mullen. Loving mother of Eileen J. Mullen and Michael P. Mullen. She is the dear sister of Dolores Young and the late Arthur Norton and survived by many loving nieces and nephews. She will be dearly missed by her constant canine companion, Sir Byron. Mrs. Mullen was a school bus driver for Evesham Township for 27 years. She enjoyed ceramics, flowers and animals. She was a member of the Marlton Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary and the Marlton Elks Ladies Auxiliary. June lived a full life, she lived hard and loved even harder. In her family's words... "she was an absolutely amazing woman, loving wife, mother, daughter and sister that touched so many. She entered into her final rest with her loving husband and daughter by her side. We can't even begin to describe how much she will be missed. Rest in peace, Mommy, we love you so much." Relatives and friends will be invited to gather and celebrate June's life at a later date.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020
