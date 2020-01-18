Services
Healey Funeral Home - Haddon Heights
9 White Horse Pike
Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
(856) 547-1675
June Fernandez

June Fernandez Obituary
June Fernandez

Runnemede - On January 16, 2020, June (nee Brazier), age 87, passed away. June was predeceased by her husband, William H. Fernandez; her sisters, Dolores Ethel Wagner, Mabel Dube and Mary Madden as well as her brother, John Brazier, Jr. She is lovingly survived by her brother, William Brazier; her sisters, Doris Borman, Joan Bonner, Gloria Forbes and Caroline Griffis along with numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing on Wednesday morning, January 22nd from 10:00 - 11:00 AM at the HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 9 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights, NJ where Her Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM. Interment following at Bethel Memorial Park, 1620 Cove Road, Pennsauken, NJ.
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020
