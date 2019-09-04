|
June "Junebug" Kleister
Pennsville - (nee Garrison), on August 28, 2019, age 77, she went peacefully with her family by her side. Loving mother of Christine (Walter) of Pennsville. Loving sister of Jacqueline, Virginia (Glenn), Carolyn (George) and her brother Russell, Jr. (Elsie) also survived by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Russell, Sr. and Dorothy Garrison, sisters Dorothy and Leola and by her brother-in-laws Hal, Lewis and Alfred. June worked on the NJ Turnpike for 27 years until she retired. She loved her little dog Benner, spending time with her daughter and going to bingo and yard sales with her sisters. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing and Funeral, Saturday September 7th, beginning at 11:00 AM, at the Adams Funeral Home, 18 E. Maple Ave., Penns Grove, NJ. Funeral Services will begin at 1:00 PM. Interment is Private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to either the . (lung.org) or the ASPCA (aspca.org)
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 4, 2019