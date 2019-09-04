Services
Adams Funeral Home
18 East Maple Ave
Penns Grove, NJ 08069
(856) 299-2121
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Adams Funeral Home
18 East Maple Ave
Penns Grove, NJ 08069
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Adams Funeral Home
18 East Maple Ave
Penns Grove, NJ 08069
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for June Kleister
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June "Junebug" Kleister


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
June "Junebug" Kleister Obituary
June "Junebug" Kleister

Pennsville - (nee Garrison), on August 28, 2019, age 77, she went peacefully with her family by her side. Loving mother of Christine (Walter) of Pennsville. Loving sister of Jacqueline, Virginia (Glenn), Carolyn (George) and her brother Russell, Jr. (Elsie) also survived by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Russell, Sr. and Dorothy Garrison, sisters Dorothy and Leola and by her brother-in-laws Hal, Lewis and Alfred. June worked on the NJ Turnpike for 27 years until she retired. She loved her little dog Benner, spending time with her daughter and going to bingo and yard sales with her sisters. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing and Funeral, Saturday September 7th, beginning at 11:00 AM, at the Adams Funeral Home, 18 E. Maple Ave., Penns Grove, NJ. Funeral Services will begin at 1:00 PM. Interment is Private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to either the . (lung.org) or the ASPCA (aspca.org)
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of June's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Adams Funeral Home
Download Now