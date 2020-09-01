1/
June Simon
June Simon

Cherry Hill - On August 28, 2020, June (nee Denton), age 84, passed away in St. Petersburg, Florida. Born in Amityville, NY, June raised her family in Stratford and then moved to Cherry Hill where she lived until 2017 before moving to an assisted living.

June was the beloved wife of the late, James Simon. She is the devoted mother of the late, Kathleen (Jack) Joyce, Terry (Francis) Simone, Linda (Donald) Miller and Donald Simon. She is the loving grandmother of Jay, Jenni, Katie, James, Dean, Jamee, Shannon and Andrew and the loving great grandmother of Jack, Kane, Mason and Leo. She is also survived by several brother-in-laws, sister-in-laws and many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Saturday morning from 9:00 - 10:30 AM at the HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 9 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights, NJ. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00 AM at St. Vincent Pallotti Church (St. Joseph the Worker Parish), Haddon Township, NJ. Entombment will be held privately at Locustwood Cemetery, Cherry Hill. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dementia Society of America, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.




Published in Courier Post from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Viewing
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Healey Funeral Home - Haddon Heights
SEP
5
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Vincent Pallotti Church (St. Joseph the Worker Parish)
