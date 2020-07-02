1/
June W. Schmitz
1932 - 2020
June W. Schmitz

Kirkwood - (nee Wells), age 87, passed away at home on June 26, 2020. Born to the late J. William and Marion Wells on July 14, 1932 in Collingswood, NJ. Devoted wife of the late Robert H. Schmitz, Sr. Beloved mother of Marianne (Mark) Williams, Charles (Lee), Matthew (late Cookie), Caroline (Allen) Denney, Robert II, the late Robert, Jr. and the late William. Mother-in-law of Carol (Scott) Brooks. Dearest sister of the late Fayetta M. Wells. Grandmother of Mark (Amy), Jacob (Becky), Hilary (Kevin), Beverly (Matthew), Matthew, Robert, and Albert. Great-grandmother of Sophia, William, Nolan, Jacob, and Jaxon. Also survived by her dearest friend, Margaret Lynch, numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Viewing and visitation will be held on Monday, July 6th 9-11am at Eugene J. Zale Funeral Home, 712 N. White Horse Pike, Stratford, NJ 08084. Funeral Mass 12pm at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish - St. Lawrence Church, Lindenwold. Burial following in Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill. Please share condolences at www.ZaleFuneralHome.net






Published in Courier Post from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
ZALE FUNERAL HOME - STRATFORD
JUL
6
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish - St. Lawrence Church
