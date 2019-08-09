|
Justin R. Lowder
Pemberton - Justin R. Lowder, suddenly, on August 6, 2019, of Pemberton. Age 33. Devoted father of Jaxon Lowder. Beloved son of Barry Lowder (Susan) and Melissa Belcher (Joey). Loving grandson of Florence Adler (Robert), Melvin Lowder (Zorina), Christine Novella, and the late Ralph Novella. Also survived by many aunts and uncles. There will be a viewing from 9 to 11am Monday morning at Trinity Lutheran Church, 200 E. Clements Bridge Rd., Runnemede, NJ 08078. Funeral Service 11am at the church. Interment Parkview Cemetery at Kirby's Mill, Medford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Jaxon R. Lowder, c/o TD Bank, 517 Stokes Road, Medford, NJ 08055. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 9, 2019