Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
Justin Lowder
Viewing
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
200 E. Clements Bridge Rd.
Runnemede, NJ
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
200 E. Clements Bridge Rd.
Runnemede, NJ
Justin R. Lowder


1985 - 2019
Justin R. Lowder Obituary
Justin R. Lowder

Pemberton - Justin R. Lowder, suddenly, on August 6, 2019, of Pemberton. Age 33. Devoted father of Jaxon Lowder. Beloved son of Barry Lowder (Susan) and Melissa Belcher (Joey). Loving grandson of Florence Adler (Robert), Melvin Lowder (Zorina), Christine Novella, and the late Ralph Novella. Also survived by many aunts and uncles. There will be a viewing from 9 to 11am Monday morning at Trinity Lutheran Church, 200 E. Clements Bridge Rd., Runnemede, NJ 08078. Funeral Service 11am at the church. Interment Parkview Cemetery at Kirby's Mill, Medford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Jaxon R. Lowder, c/o TD Bank, 517 Stokes Road, Medford, NJ 08055. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 9, 2019
