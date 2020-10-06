1/
Justin William Eager
2001 - 2020
Justin William Eager

Waterford - Justin William Eager, on October 4, 2020, of Waterford. Age 18. Beloved son of William Eager (Abby) and Stacy Starkweather (Jeremy). Loving grandson of Rusty and Janie Eager and Joseph and Maryann Knecht. Dear step-brother of Aly, Trinity, and Chalie. Nephew of Kimmi (the late Ciro) and Mike. Cherished cousin of Rita Ann and Nicholas. Also survived by his good friend Ryan Shepard and numerous other friends. Justin was happy and fun loving. He enjoyed being outside, walking and fishing. Justin loved to work on his car. He loved Pepsi and Five Guys. He loved all animals. There will be a viewing Thursday evening 5pm to 8pm at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Graveside Service 11am Friday Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Berlin. Donations may be made in Justin's memory to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), 199 Water Street, 11th Floor, New York, NY 10038 or https://afsp.donordrive.com. Friends and family may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.






Published in Courier Post from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Viewing
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Gardner Funeral Home
OCT
9
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Gate of Heaven Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Gardner Funeral Home, Runnemede
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
