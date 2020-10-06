Justin William Eager
Waterford - Justin William Eager, on October 4, 2020, of Waterford. Age 18. Beloved son of William Eager (Abby) and Stacy Starkweather (Jeremy). Loving grandson of Rusty and Janie Eager and Joseph and Maryann Knecht. Dear step-brother of Aly, Trinity, and Chalie. Nephew of Kimmi (the late Ciro) and Mike. Cherished cousin of Rita Ann and Nicholas. Also survived by his good friend Ryan Shepard and numerous other friends. Justin was happy and fun loving. He enjoyed being outside, walking and fishing. Justin loved to work on his car. He loved Pepsi and Five Guys. He loved all animals. There will be a viewing Thursday evening 5pm to 8pm at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Graveside Service 11am Friday Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Berlin. Donations may be made in Justin's memory to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), 199 Water Street, 11th Floor, New York, NY 10038 or https://afsp.donordrive.com
