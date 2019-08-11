|
|
Kanukolanu Viswanath
Woodbury -
Kanukolanu "Dudley" Viswanath, 81, of Woodbury NJ, passed away on Tuesday August 6th, 2019. Beloved husband to Kamala Guntur whom he married in 1966. Dudley is survived by his daughters Dr. Karthika, Leela & Bethel, son Sean, daughter-in-law Pritika and sons-in-law Brian and Joshua. He is also survived by his grandchildren Shawna, Jason, Jayden and Ivana. Additionally, he is survived by two sisters Sarojini Devi and Dr. Uma Kamineni and their families including several cousins, nieces and nephews across the globe.
Born in 1937 to parents Gurumurthy and Leela Kanukolanu at the 3rd century BC port town of Machilipatnam on India's east coast, Dudley graduated Andhra University with a Master's degree in Psychology. Dudley retired from the Indian Army with the rank of Captain. Entering civil service, he rose to become Assistant Director of the International Airport Authority of India, and in 1992 immigrated to the United States working as Office Manager for the medical practice of his sister Dr. Kamineni in Philadelphia, PA. Dudley was a member of Williamstown Assemblies of God.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Tuesday August 13th from 11am - 12pm at the Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. Funeral Services will begin at Noon. Interment at Berlin Cemetery in Berlin, New Jersey will follow. Please share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 11, 2019