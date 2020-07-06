1/1
Karen F. Mitchell
1956 - 2020
Karen F. Mitchell

Hi-Nella - On July 2, 2020, Karen (nee Miller), age 64. Survived by husband Joseph Mitchell. Loving mother of Christopher Mitchell, Cady Mitchell, and Lori (Jeff) Killian. Also survived by her brother Karl Miller; nephew Dale Miller; and many cousins. Karen was a swim instructor at Into the Swim in Oakhurst. She was greatly appreciated by many of her students and parents of her swim classes for her patience and thoughtfulness, and will be missed. Cremation was held privately under the direction of the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center, 125 County House Rd., Blackwood, NJ 08012. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.




Published in Courier Post from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
