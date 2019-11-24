|
|
Karen Fortune - Holmes
Pennsauken - On November 20, 2019 at the age of 60 years old, Karen Fortune-Holmes passed away after a quiet battle with breast cancer. She was at her residence in Pennsauken, NJ, surrounded by family and went onto her Heavenly Father peacefully in no discomfort or pain. Karen was born in Camden, NJ to Elizabeth (Smith) and Andrew Fortune Sr. On May 7, 1988 Karen married her forever love Bruce Holmes whom she spent the next 31 years with and remained married to him upon her death. Karen leaves behind her beloved spouse Bruce Holmes; brother-Andrew Fortune, Jr. (Andy); son-Kyle Holmes; daughters Brandy and Kelly Holmes and Casey Frazier. Karen wished to be cremated, however; a memory service will be held at Boyd's Funeral Home on Tuesday November 26, 2019 for family and close friends. Space will be limited www.boydfuneralservices.com
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2019