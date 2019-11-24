Services
Boyd Funeral Services Llc
1458 Mount Ephraim Ave
Camden, NJ 08104
(856) 963-1515
Memorial service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
Boyd Funeral Services Llc
1458 Mount Ephraim Ave
Camden, NJ 08104
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Holmes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Fortune - Holmes


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen Fortune - Holmes Obituary
Karen Fortune - Holmes

Pennsauken - On November 20, 2019 at the age of 60 years old, Karen Fortune-Holmes passed away after a quiet battle with breast cancer. She was at her residence in Pennsauken, NJ, surrounded by family and went onto her Heavenly Father peacefully in no discomfort or pain. Karen was born in Camden, NJ to Elizabeth (Smith) and Andrew Fortune Sr. On May 7, 1988 Karen married her forever love Bruce Holmes whom she spent the next 31 years with and remained married to him upon her death. Karen leaves behind her beloved spouse Bruce Holmes; brother-Andrew Fortune, Jr. (Andy); son-Kyle Holmes; daughters Brandy and Kelly Holmes and Casey Frazier. Karen wished to be cremated, however; a memory service will be held at Boyd's Funeral Home on Tuesday November 26, 2019 for family and close friends. Space will be limited www.boydfuneralservices.com
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -