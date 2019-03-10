Services
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
New St. Mary's Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel
515 W. Browning Road
Bellmawr, NJ
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Jennings
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Fox Jennings

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Karen Fox Jennings Obituary
Karen Fox Jennings

Audubon - On February 7, 2019, Karen (nee Pechmann) passed away peacefully. Born in Camden, Karen grew up in Audubon and graduated from Audubon High School. Karen was predeceased by her parents, William F. Pechmann and Barbara A. Pechmann (nee Warfield); her sister, Kristie Blaylock; her nephew, Daniel Leeds and her beloved husband, Michael Fox. She is lovingly survived by her brother, Kurt W. (Karen) Pechmann; her nephew, Kurt A. (Bridgett) Pechmann and their children, Kurt Christopher and Natalie; and her niece, Heather (Liam) Neisenfeld and their children, Elijah and Benjamin. Funeral services and interment with her late husband, Michael Fox will take place on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 12:00 PM (NOON) at New St. Mary's Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel, 515 W. Browning Road, Bellmawr, NJ. Arrangements Healey Funeral Home (www.healeyfuneralhomes.com).
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.