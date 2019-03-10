|
|
Karen Fox Jennings
Audubon - On February 7, 2019, Karen (nee Pechmann) passed away peacefully. Born in Camden, Karen grew up in Audubon and graduated from Audubon High School. Karen was predeceased by her parents, William F. Pechmann and Barbara A. Pechmann (nee Warfield); her sister, Kristie Blaylock; her nephew, Daniel Leeds and her beloved husband, Michael Fox. She is lovingly survived by her brother, Kurt W. (Karen) Pechmann; her nephew, Kurt A. (Bridgett) Pechmann and their children, Kurt Christopher and Natalie; and her niece, Heather (Liam) Neisenfeld and their children, Elijah and Benjamin. Funeral services and interment with her late husband, Michael Fox will take place on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 12:00 PM (NOON) at New St. Mary's Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel, 515 W. Browning Road, Bellmawr, NJ. Arrangements Healey Funeral Home (www.healeyfuneralhomes.com).
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 10, 2019