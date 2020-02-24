Services
Karen Joyce Grano

Karen Joyce Grano Obituary
Karen Joyce Grano

Manassas, VA - Karen Joyce Grano, 64, of Manassas, VA passed away peacefully at Capital Caring Adler Center in Aldie, VA on February 20th, 2020. She is survived by her beloved son Brandon Blatnick, her former spouse Steven Blatnick, her brother John Grano and his wife Cynthia, her nephews Jordan, Evin and Aidan Grano, and five grand nieces and nephews. Karen grew up in East Haven, CT and later resided in Glassboro, NJ for 20 years. She lived 13 years in Virginia, the last 11 in Manassas. She fought to live every moment to the fullest, right to the end. She will be deeply missed. Memorial service is on Feb. 26, in Manassas. https://www.bakerpostfh.com/memorials/karen-grano
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020
