Karen K. Copelan
Karen K. Copelan

Cherry Hill - December 1, 2020. Wife of the late Paul Copelan. Sister of the late Victoria (late William) Ramborger and Donna (late Joseph) Antonelli. Aunt of Marcy (Bruce) Trojak and Kara (Fred) Wittenberg. Great-Aunt of Tori and Chase. Services and interment are private. A Memorial Celebration will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
