Karen M. DeCou
Lindenwold - age 63, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020 after battling diabetes for much of her life. She was the daughter of the late Florence and George DeCou. Sister to Linda Reim, the late George DeCou (Cheryl), Dawn DeCou (Larry Capriotti), and the late Deborah DeCou. Beloved Aunt to Sherry Reim, Honey DelVecchio, Kris Barra, Dina DelVecchio and Jason DeCou. Survived also by many great nieces and nephews whom she cherished, extended family and her many friends at Spring Oak Assisted Living, especially her best friend Moses. The family would like to thank the entire staff at Spring Oak for the excellent care they provided over the past three and a half years.
Karen worked at Quest Diagnostic Inc. for over 20 years, she loved to travel, visit family in the mountains, shopping on QVC, her collection of giraffes, Disney (especially her favorite character Tinkerbell), going to the movies, cats, and her fish Red that her great nephew Dylan gave her.
Funeral services will be held at a later date due to the pandemic virus. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 or at www.diabetes.org or to Spring Oak Assisted Living Berlin, Attn: Sherry Kohl 396 S White Horse Pike, Berlin NJ 08009 (write "In Memory of Karen DeCou" on Memo). Arrangements entrusted to Zale Funeral Home, Stratford (856) 783-5100. Please share condolences at www.ZaleFuneralHome.net
