Alloway Funeral Home, Inc - Merchantville
315 E. Maple Avenue
Merchantville, NJ 08109
856-663-9085
Karen Cathcart
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Episcopal Church
7 E. Maple Avenue
Merchantville, NH
Karen P. Cathcart


1949 - 2019
Karen P. Cathcart Obituary
Karen P. Cathcart

Pennsauken - On November 16, 2019, age 70, of Pennsauken, NJ formerly of Leisuretowne. She is survived by one daughter Lauren Pagan; one son Sean Cathcart; 4 grandchildren Briana Cintron, Joshua Pagan, Gillian Cathcart and Aiden Cathcart; 2 great grandchildren Austin Cintron and Isabella Pagan; one brother Harry W. Haines; 2 sisters Judith K. O'Rourke and Susan M. Haines; and several nieces and nephews. Karen was a volunteer at the Thrift Shop at Grace Episcopal Church Merchantville, a member of the Pennsauken Community Pool, and a former member of the Leisuretowne Tap Dancers. She was a graduate of RVRHS where she was a twirler, and also enjoyed playing the piano. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Memorial Service on Saturday morning at 11:00 AM in Grace Episcopal Church 7 E. Maple Avenue Merchantville, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
