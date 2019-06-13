Services
Karen Clark
Viewing
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Viewing
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Karen R. Clark


Karen R. Clark

Somerdale - Karen R. Clark, on June 10, 2019, of Somerdale; formerly of Stratford. Age 62. Beloved wife of the late Stephen. Devoted mother of Kimberly Clark and Matthew Clark (Virginia). Loving daughter of Louis and Norma. Survived by faithful furry companion Mugzy and her grand-dogs Dexter and Buttons. Dear sister of Janet Berger, Arleen Diering, Karl Diering, and Kris Diering. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Karen's passions were cooking, gardening, and traveling. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family. There will be a viewing from 7pm to 9pm Thursday evening and 10am to 11am Friday morning at Gardner Funeral Home, Runnemede. Funeral Service 11am at the funeral home. Interment Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Karen's memory to the Ripa Center for Women's Health and Wellness at Cooper, 901 Centennial Boulevard, 6100 Main St., Voorhees Twp., NJ 08043. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on June 13, 2019
